Workday, Nutanix rise; Ollie’s, Big Lots fall

August 28, 2020 4:39 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Friday:

Workday, Inc., up $27.25 to $243.88.

The business software company raised its subscription revenue forecast after beating Wall Street’s second-quarter earnings expectations.

Dell Technologies Inc., up $3.78 to $66.21.

The laptop computer maker beat analysts’ second-quarter profit forecasts on strong work-from-home demand.

Ulta Beauty Inc., up $13.07 to $237.02.

The cosmetics retailer beat Wall Street’s second-quarter profit forecasts and gave investors an encouraging sales update.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., down $9.87 to $97.12.

The retailer said sales growth will slow the rest of the year.

Nutanix, Inc., up $6.33 to $28.03.

The business software company’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings beat Wall Street forecasts.

Veeva Systems Inc., up $3.85 to $274.07.

The cloud-based software company raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting solid second-quarter financial results.

Carnival Corp., up $1.09 to $17.21.

The company’s Aida Cruises unit in Germany will resume sailing this fall and winter.

Big Lots, Inc., down $5.74 to $49.96.

The discount retailer won’t update its financial forecasts until the end of September.

