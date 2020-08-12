The S&P 500 is trading above its record closing high Wednesday after a rebound for stocks helped the index erase the last of the historic losses taken due to the pandemic. The index was up 1.6% in afternoon trading, with big technology stocks once again leading the way. At its depths, the S&P 500 had been down nearly 34% when worries about the recession were at their height. But massive aid from the Federal Reserve and Congress helped prop up the market. That’s allowed investors to look ahead a to a future when a vaccine will hopefully help the economy get back to normal.

Stocks are rebounding on Wall Street Wednesday, carrying the S&P 500 back toward the edge of its record high.

The benchmark index was up 1.3% in afternoon trading and on pace for its eighth gain in nine days. It pulled within 0.3% of its record, which was set in February when the coronavirus seemed like only a far-away worry for Wall Street.

The lift followed up on gains for stocks across Europe and much of Asia, while Treasury yields continued their sharp rally after a report on inflation came in higher than expected for the second straight day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 208 points, or 0.8%, at 27,896 as of 1:37 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was up 2%.

The U.S. stock market is on the edge of erasing the last of the losses taken after the coronavirus pandemic crushed the economy into recession, even though the economy is still hobbling despite some recent improvements. In March, the S&P 500 had been down nearly 34% from its record.

Much of the rebound has been due to massive amounts of support from the Federal Reserve, which has slashed interest rates to nearly zero and propped up far-ranging corners of the bond market to keep the economy’s head above water. The ultra-low interest rates mean investors are getting paid very little to own bonds, which pushes some into stocks, boosting their prices.

Congress has also offered unprecedented amounts of aid, though it’s hit a seeming impasse in negotiations to re-up its assistance.

All that support has investors willing to look a few months or a year into the future, when a vaccine for the new coronavirus will hopefully be available and helping the economy get back to normal. More importantly for stock prices, the expectation is that corporate profits will also rebound from their current coronavirus-caused hole.

Wall Street’s gains on Wednesday were widespread, with two-thirds of the stocks in the S&P 500 higher.

Technology stocks were among the biggest forces prodding the market higher. It’s a return to form for them, following a mini-stumble in recent days.

Big tech-oriented giants like Apple, Microsoft and Amazon have been the year’s biggest winners, carrying the stock market through the pandemic despite the worries about the economy, on expectations they’ll continue to deliver strong growth regardless of whether people are quarantined.

Tesla jumped another 11.8% Wednesday after announcing a 5-for-1 split of its stock, in hopes of making the price of each share more affordable to investors. The stock has surged past $1,400 after starting the year a little below $420.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 0.66%. It’s jumped sharply since sitting at 0.57% late Monday.

A report on Wednesday showed that inflation remains very low, but it ticked up more last month than economists expected. Economists debated how much value the report has, given that inflation is likely to remain weak with the pandemic flattening the economy.

If inflation were to reappear, it could weaken the Federal Reserve’s commitment to keeping interest rates low and could ultimately draw some investors away from stocks.

Other risks also continue to loom over the market, including worsening tensions between the United States and China, which are the world’s largest economies. Technology companies have been in focus in particular, and worries about potential retaliation by China were a big reason for U.S. tech stocks’ struggles earlier in the week.

Partisan rancor in Washington is also threatening the possibility of more assistance for the economy. A $600 weekly unemployment benefit from the U.S. government expired with July’s end, and investors say the economy needs another big lifeline from Washington. President Donald Trump signed several executive orders this past weekend to offer some assistance, but critics say they fall well short of what’s needed.

The recent rise in yields has also slowed the supersonic ascent for gold recently. The metal’s price has shot to record highs this year, benefiting from increased demand by investors looking for safety amid the pandemic but not interested in the low yields offered by bonds.

Gold for delivery in December was up 0.3% to $1,952.40 per ounce a day after plunging by more than $90 per ounce.

In Europe, France’s CAC 40 rose 0.9%, and Germany’s DAX returned 0.9%. The FTSE 100 in London jumped %.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.4%, South Korea’s Kospi added 0.6% and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 1.4%. Stocks in Shanghai slipped 0.6%.

AP Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.

