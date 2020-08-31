Listen Live Sports

Yum China, Aimmune rise; Regis, Walmart fall

August 31, 2020 4:27 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Monday:

KKR & Co., Inc., up 89 cents to $35.82.

The investment firm is selling Epicor Software to Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for $4.7 billion.

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc., up $21.62 to $34.22.

Swiss food giant Nestle is buying the biotechnology company, which makes a peanut allergy treatment.

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc., up $6.90 to $18.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals is buying the remainder of the biotechnology company which it doesn’t own for about $500 million.

Yum China Holdings, Inc., up $1.21 to $57.71.

The owner of Pizza Hut and KFC in China launched a secondary stock offering and a listing in Hong Kong.

Regis Corp., down $1.69 to $7.39.

The Minnesota-based hair salon chain reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., down $1.34 to $36.

The airline is scrapping fees for changing flights in the U.S. in response to slumping demand for travel.

Royal Philips, down $1.76 to $47.49.

The U.S. cancelled most of an order for ventilators from the medical equipment maker.

Walmart Inc., down $1.45 to $138.85.

China announced technology export restrictions that could hurt the retail giant’s push to buy TikTok’s U.S. business.

