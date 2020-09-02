Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

2 accused in $12M scheme targeting Puerto Rico, US investors

September 2, 2020 11:45 am
 
< a min read
      

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Two men who founded what authorities say was a fake financial services company in Florida that raised more than $12 million from at least 150 investors in Puerto Rico and beyond have been arrested, officials said Wednesday.

Gary Steven Wykle, 72, and Alejandro Cortés López, 58, face charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud as part of a 14-count federal indictment following an FBI investigation.

U.S. Attorney Stephen Muldrow said the suspects falsely told clients their investments in promissory notes would provide loans for companies including hotels and resorts in the Dominican Republic and elsewhere. Muldrow and the Securities and Exchange Commission said more than $1.2 million of that money was used to finance Wykle’s personal expenses, including shopping, travel, rent, food and entertainment. Meanwhile, authorities said Cortés was paid a total of $1.28 million in undisclosed commissions for bringing investors to the company, called The Republic Group, Inc.

Authorities said the alleged Ponzi scheme operated from 2010 to 2017, and that some people invested their life savings in the company.

Advertisement

It was not immediately known if the men had attorneys.

        Insight by Iron Bow Technologies, Dell Technologies, Intel Corporation and VMware: Federal cloud experts discuss mission delivery in a multi-cloud environment in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Deployed father and son promoted together