Argan: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

September 9, 2020 4:25 pm
 
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Argan Inc. (AGX) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $5.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 36 cents.

The builder of energy plants posted revenue of $87.5 million in the period.

Argan shares have risen slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $41.88, a rise of roughly 1% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGX

