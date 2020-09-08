Listen Live Sports

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

September 8, 2020 3:52 pm
 
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell $3.01 to $36.76 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for November delivery fell $2.23 to $39.78 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 7 cents to $1.10 a gallon. October heating oil fell 7 cents to $1.08 a gallon. October natural gas fell 19 cents to $2.40 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $8.90 to $1,943.20 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 28 cents to $26.99 an ounce and December copper fell 4 cents to $3.03 a pound.

The dollar fell to 106.05 Japanese yen from 106.30 yen. The euro fell to $1.1781 from $1.1813.

The Associated Press

