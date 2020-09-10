Listen Live Sports

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

September 10, 2020 3:49 pm
 
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell 75 cents to $37.30 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for November delivery dropped 73 cents to $40.06 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 2 cents to $1.10 a gallon. October heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.08 a gallon. October natural gas dropped 8 cents to $2.32 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $9.40 to $1,964.30 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 21 cents to $27.29 an ounce and December copper fell 5 cents to $3 a pound.

The dollar fell to 106.12 Japanese yen from 106.22 yen. The euro rose to $1.1826 from $1.1808.

The Associated Press

