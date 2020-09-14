Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell 7 cents to $37.26 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for November delivery dropped 22 cents to $39.61 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 1 cent to $1.11 a gallon. October heating oil was little changed at $1.09 a gallon. October natural gas rose 4 cents to $2.31 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $15.80 to $1,963.70 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 50 cents to $27.36 an ounce and December copper rose 3 cents to $3.07 a pound.

The dollar fell to 105.72 Japanese yen from 106.11 yen. The euro rose to $1.1865 from $1.1831.

