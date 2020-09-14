Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

September 14, 2020 3:17 pm
 
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell 7 cents to $37.26 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for November delivery dropped 22 cents to $39.61 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 1 cent to $1.11 a gallon. October heating oil was little changed at $1.09 a gallon. October natural gas rose 4 cents to $2.31 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $15.80 to $1,963.70 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 50 cents to $27.36 an ounce and December copper rose 3 cents to $3.07 a pound.

The dollar fell to 105.72 Japanese yen from 106.11 yen. The euro rose to $1.1865 from $1.1831.

Advertisement

        Insight by Copper River: A new Federal News Network survey examines how federal employees view intelligent automation tools.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force celebrates 73rd birthday