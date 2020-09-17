Listen Live Sports

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

September 17, 2020 3:24 pm
 
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 81 cents to $40.97 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose $1.08 to $43.30 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 4 cents to $1.22 a gallon. October heating oil rose 4 cents to $1.16 a gallon. October natural gas fell 22 cents to $2.04 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $20.60 to $1,949.90 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 38 cents to $27.10 an ounce and December copper rose 1 cent to $3.07 a pound.

The dollar fell to 104.70 Japanese yen from 105.01 yen. The euro rose to $1.1839 from $1.1801.

The Associated Press

