Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

September 18, 2020 3:56 pm
 
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 14 cents to $41.11 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for November delivery fell 15 cents to $43.15 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 1 cent to $1.24 a gallon. October heating oil was little changed at $1.16 a gallon. October natural gas rose 1 cent to $2.05 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $12.20 to $1,1962.10 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 3 cents to $27.13 an ounce and December copper rose 4 cents to $3.12 a pound.

The dollar fell to 104.55 Japanese yen from 104.70 yen. The euro rose to $1.1853 from $1.1839.

The Associated Press

