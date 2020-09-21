Listen Live

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

September 21, 2020 3:53 pm
 
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell $1.80 to $39.31 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for November delivery fell $1.71 to $41.44 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 6 cents to $1.18 a gallon. October heating oil fell 5 cents to $1.11 a gallon. October natural gas fell 21 cents to $1.84 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $51.50 to $1,910.60 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell $2.74 to $24.39 an ounce and December copper fell 8 cents to $3.03 a pound.

The dollar rose to 104.80 Japanese yen from 104.55 yen. The euro fell to $1.1756 from $1.1853.

The Associated Press

