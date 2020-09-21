Listen Live

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Detroit auto show changes dates, moves to September of 2021

September 21, 2020 3:19 pm
 
< a min read
      

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit’s big auto show is changing dates once again.

The show will now is scheduled to take place from Sept. 28 through Oct. 9 next year.

Organizers had moved the show from January to June in order to take advantage of better weather and outdoor activities, including autonomous vehicle demonstrations. But the coronavirus forced the North American International Auto Show to be canceled this year.

Show Executive Director Rod Alberts says automakers are in agreement and excited about the date change.

Advertisement

Earlier this month the competing Los Angeles Auto Show moved its show from November to May of 2021, which was close to the Detroit show’s June dates.

        Insight by Cellebrite: Federal law enforcement experts explore how agencies can turn up their 'digital intelligence in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News Lifestyle News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG members clean debris from gravestones of veterans after Hurricane Sally