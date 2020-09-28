Trending:
Diageo, Cleveland-Cliffs rise; Aquestive, Inovio fall

By The Associated Press
September 28, 2020 6:26 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Monday:

Diageo PLC, up $8.14 to $137.55

The maker of Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff and other spirits gave investors an encouraging financial update.

Caesars Entertainment Inc., up $1.14 to $58.21

The casino operator is considering a $3.7 billion takeover of British gambling company William Hill.

American Airlines Group Inc., up 47 cents to $12.76

The airline closed a $5.48 billion government loan as the industry struggles amid a slump in demand.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc., down $2.64 to $4.97

The Food and Drug Administration rejected the company’s potential seizure treatment Libervant.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $4.80 to $12.14

The biotechnology company is delaying the start of a key study for a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

Devon Energy Corp., up 98 cents to $9.80

The oil and gas company is buying WPX Energy in an all-stock deal.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., up 68 cents to $6.56

The iron ore mining company is buying steel maker ArcelorMittal’s U.S. business for about $1.4 billion in cash and stock.

Hologic Inc., up $1.42 to $65.77

The medical diagnostics company received U.S. authorization for its COVID-19 test aimed at people without symptoms.

The Associated Press

