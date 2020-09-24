Trending:
E.W. Scripps, Darden rise; Accenture, Penn National fall

By The Associated Press
September 24, 2020 4:33 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Thursday:

Owens & Minor Inc., up $6.52 to $20.31.

The medical supplies distributor raised its profit forecast for the year because of better demand and productivity.

Darden Restaurants Inc., up $7.31 to $97.31.

The owner of Olive Garden and other chain restaurants beat Wall Street’s fiscal first-quarter profit forecasts.

Dollar Tree Inc., up $1.71 to $88.43.

The discount retailer restarted its stock buyback program following its suspension in March.

Ulta Beauty Inc., down $1.45 to $215.59.

The beauty products company suspended its expansion to Canada to focus on its U.S. operations.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., up $1.16 to $18.23.

The investment banking and capital markets company beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit forecasts.

Accenture Plc., down $16.23 to $214.42.

The management consulting and outsourcing services company reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

E.W. Scripps Co., up 80 cents to $11.27.

The media company is buying national broadcast network ION Media for $2.65 billion.

Penn National Gaming Inc., down $5.02 to $63.89.

The casino operator is publicly offering 14 million shares of its stock.

