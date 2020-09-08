Listen Live Sports

Exxon, Tesla fall; Nikola, Beyond Meat rise

September 8, 2020 4:21 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Tuesday:

Apple Inc., down $8.14 to $112.82.

Italy’s competition watchdog launched an investigation into Apple and other technology companies over their cloud storage services.

Walt Disney Co., up $2.21 to $134.20.

Disney released a live-action version of its 1998 animated feature “Mulan” on its streaming app over the weekend.

Boeing Co., down $9.97 to $161.08.

The Federal Aviation Administration is reportedly investigating production problems with the aircraft maker’s 787 Dreamliner.

Exxon Mobil Corp., down 90 cents to $38.18.

Oil prices fell, weighing on energy producers and services companies.

Nikola Corp., up $14.50 to $50.05.

General Motors is taking a $2 billion equity stake in the electric truck maker.

Citigroup Inc., down $1.48 to $51.04.

Bond yields fell, hurting banks’ ability to charge higher interest on loans.

Tesla Inc., down $88.11 to $330.21.

The electric car company was not among a batch of companies being added to the S&P 500 index.

Beyond Meat Inc., up $8.65 to $134.47.

The plant-based meat company will begin production in China later this year.

