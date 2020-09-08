Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

General Motors taking $2B equity stake in Nikola

September 8, 2020 8:02 am
 
< a min read
      

General Motors is taking a $2 billion equity stake in Nikola that will see it engineer and make the company’s Badger, a fully-electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric pickup truck.

Nikola will use GM’s Ultium battery system and Hydrotec fuel cell technology. The Badger is expected to be in production by the end of 2022. Nikola will be responsible for the sales and marketing of the Badger and keep the Nikola Badger brand.

GM will also be the exclusive supplier of fuel cells globally (outside of Europe) to Nikola for Class 7/8 trucks. It will receive 11% ownership of Nikola and the right to nominate one director to its board.

Nikola Corp. said Tuesday that it anticipates saving over $4 billion in battery and powertrain costs over 10 years and over $1 billion in engineering and validation costs.

Advertisement

        Insight by Equinix Government Solutions: U.S Army, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and CBP address the components that make up a zero trust architecture in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
9|14 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force partners in medical logistics to support US