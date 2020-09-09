Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

How major stock indexes fared Wednesday

September 9, 2020 4:38 pm
 
< a min read
      

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Wednesday as the market snapped back from its recent tumble.

Communications and other tech companies that suddenly lost their momentum late last week on worries their stocks soared too high all regained some ground. They helped give the S&P 500 index its best day in three months as it recouped a little more than a quarter of its losses from the prior three days.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 67.12 points, or 2%, to 3,398.96.

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 439.58 points, or 1.6%, to 27,940.47.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Federal management experts discuss best practices to avoid talent disruption in this free webinar.

The Nasdaq composite added 293.87 points, or 2.7%, to 11,141.56.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 21.89 points, or 1.5%, to 1,526.48.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 28 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is down 192.84 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 171.57 points, or 1.5%.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

The Russell 2000 is down 8.82 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 168.18 points, or 5.2%.

The Dow is down 597.97 points, or 2.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,168.96 points, or 24.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 141.99 points, or 8.5%.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|14 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Lights illuminate the Pentagon 9/11 memorial