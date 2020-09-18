Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

September 18, 2020 5:05 pm
 
Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street Friday, as another zig-zag week for markets ends with a third-straight weekly loss for the S&P 500.

Technology companies, including Apple, Amazon and Alphabet, weighed particularly heavy on the market decline.

Stocks have swirled this week despite the Federal Reserve saying it expects to keep short-term interest rates at record lows.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 37.54 points, or 1.1%, to 3,319.47.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 244.56 points, or 0.9%, to 27,657.42.

The Nasdaq composite lost 116.99 points, or 1.1%, to 10,793.28.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks gave up 5.82 points, or 0.4%, to 1,536.78.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 21.50 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow slipped 8.22 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq gave up 60.26 points, or 0.6%.

The Russell 2000 rose 39.51 points, or 2.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 88.69 points, or 2.8%.

The Dow is down 881.02 points, or 3.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,820.68 points, or 20.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 131.69 points, or 7.9%.

Top Stories

The Associated Press

