Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

September 3, 2020 8:32 pm
 
< a min read
      

Stocks fell sharply on Wall Street Thursday as high-flying technology companies took a tumble after months of spectacular gains.

The selling was widespread, sending the benchmark S&P 500 3.5% lower, its biggest loss since June. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 5%. Both indexes set record highs a day earlier.

Treasury yields fell as cautious investors shifted money into bonds.

On Thursday:

Advertisement

The S&P 500 fell 125.78 points, or 3.5%, to 3,455.06.

        Insight by Iron Bow Technologies, Dell Technologies, Intel Corporation and VMware: Federal cloud experts discuss mission delivery in a multi-cloud environment in this free webinar.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 807.77 points, or 2.8%, to 28,292.73.

The Nasdaq composite lost 598.34 points, or 5%, to 11,458.10.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks gave up 47.61 points, or 3%, to 1,544.68.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 52.95 points, or 1.5%.

The Dow is down 361.14 points, or 1.3%.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

The Nasdaq is down 237.53 points, or 2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 33.66 points, or 2.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 224.28 points, or 6.9%.

The Dow is down 245.71 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,485.50 points, or 27.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 123.79 points, or 7.4%.

___

This item has been updated to correct the closing number for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. It was 28,292.73, not 29,292.73.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DARPA completes key milestone on hypersonic air-breathing weapons program