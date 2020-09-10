Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

September 10, 2020 4:55 pm
 
U.S. stocks gave up an early gain and moved steadily lower all day Thursday, erasing nearly all of a rally from a day earlier and extending their losses for the week.

Technology and energy companies led the broad sell-off. The slide follows a wild stretch where the S&P 500 careened from its worst three-day slump since June to its best day in nearly three months.

Apple, Microsoft and chipmaker Nvidia all fell. Treasury yields and oil prices fell.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 59.77 points, or 1.8%, to 3,339.19.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 405.89 points, or 1.5%, to 27,534.58.

The Nasdaq composite gave up 221.97 points, or 2%, to 10,919.59.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks lost 18.73 points, or 1.2%, to 1,507.75.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 87.77 points, or 2.6%.

The Dow is down 598.73 points, or 2.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 393.54 points, or 3.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 27.55 points, or 1.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 108.41 points, or 3.4%.

The Dow is down 1,003.86 points, or 3.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,946.99 points, or 21.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 160.72 points, or 9.6%.

