Intra-Cellular, Qorvo rise; Slack, Tiffany fall

September 9, 2020 4:36 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:

AstraZeneca Plc., down $1.07 to $53.64.

The drug developer halted late-stage studies of its potential COVID-19 vaccine to investigate a “potentially unexplained” illness.

Mastercard Inc., up $9.76 to $339.64.

The processor of debit and credit card payments reported higher volume in July and August.

Coupa Software Inc., down $16.22 to $260.48.

The business software company gave investors a weak third-quarter earnings forecast.

Slack Technologies Inc., down $4.08 to $25.24.

The workplace messaging service reported slower billings growth during the second quarter.

Qorvo Inc., up $8.60 to $122.71.

The chipmaker raised its profit and revenue forecasts because of growing demand for 4G and 5G mobile products.

Huntsman Corp., up 28 cents to $22.82.

The chemical company gave investors an encouraging third-quarter update as construction demand benefits its polyurethanes unit.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., up $13.43 to $31.86.

The biotechnology company reported encouraging results from a study of a potential treatment for bipolar depression.

Tiffany & Co., down $7.85 to $113.96.

French luxury goods giant LVMH scrapped its $14.5 billion takeover offer for the New York jeweler.

