Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Business News

Japan’s ‘tankan’ economy survey shows improved sentiment

By YURI KAGEYAMA
September 30, 2020 11:22 pm
1 min read
      

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese manufacturers’ sentiments improved for the first time in three years, a quarterly Bank of Japan survey showed Thursday, as the nation grappled with stagnation worsened by the coronavirus pandemic.

The headline measure for the “tankan,” tracking sentiment among large manufacturers, stood at minus 27, an improvement of seven points from the previous survey that came out in July.

The tankan measures corporate sentiment by subtracting the number of companies saying business conditions are negative from those responding they are positive.

That measure had declined for six quarters straight, to an 11-year low, before Thursday’s report.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Sentiment among large nonmanufacturers improved by five points to minus 12.

Despite some positive signs in the tankan, the numbers are still in the minus range, meaning pessimism is still rampant in Japan Inc. and the world’s third largest economy has a long way to go before it’s on a solid growth track.

Worries also remain about a second wave of COVID-19 infections. Japan has never had a total lockdown, and businesses have been trying to return to normal with mask-wearing and social-distancing measures.

The pandemic has squelched overseas tourism, which had sustained economic activity in recent years.

        Read more Business News news.

Although exports have been falling in recent months, there are some signs of a recovery as overseas demand picks up. The Bank of Japan has continued to pump ample cash into the system. The government has doled out cash handouts to encourage consumer spending.

___

Yuri Kageyama on Twitter: https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA/ESA Hubble telescope captures galactic glamour shot