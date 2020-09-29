Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Business News

McCormick: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
September 29, 2020 6:41 am
< a min read
      

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) _ McCormick & Co. (MKC) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $206.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $1.53.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The spices and seasonings company posted revenue of $1.43 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.39 billion.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

McCormick expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.64 to $5.72 per share.

McCormick shares have increased 15% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen almost 4%. The stock has risen 22% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MKC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MKC

        Read more Business News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Custodial workers provide vital support to VA