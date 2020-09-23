Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Nike, Western Digital rise; Stitch Fix, Steelcase fall

September 23, 2020 4:18 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:

3M Co., down $2.83 to $159.51.

The maker of adhesives and protective equipment is considering selling its food safety business, according to media reports.

Lululemon Athletica Inc., up $3.17 to $316.77.

Advertisement

The athletic apparel company will resume stock buybacks.

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

Western Digital Corp., up $2.45 to $38.92.

The hard drive maker is forming separate business units for its Flash and HDD technology assets.

Stitch Fix Inc., down $4.87 to $26.51.

The online clothing retailer reported a surprisingly big fiscal fourth-quarter loss.

Steelcase Inc., down $1.51 to $9.84.

The office furniture maker gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast as orders decline in its fiscal third quarter.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Beazer Homes USA Inc., down 49 cents to $11.65.

The home builder said orders jumped 37% during the first two months of its fiscal fourth quarter.

Johnson & Johnson, up 23 cents to $144.44.

The health care company began a study of a potential COVID-19 vaccine with partner Janssen Pharmaceutical.

Nike Inc., up $10.24 to $127.11.

The world’s largest sports apparel maker handily beat Wall Street’s fiscal first-quarter profit forecasts on strong online sales.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First female to command Missouri National Guard's infantry rifle unit