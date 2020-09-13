Listen Live Sports

Nvidia to buy rival chipmaker Arm from Softbank for $40B

September 13, 2020 9:17 pm
 
Computer graphics chip company Nvidia said it plans to buy Britain’s Arm Holdings for $40 billion, in a merger of two leading chipmakers.

Santa Clara, California-based Nvidia and Arm’s parent company, Japanese technology giant SoftBank, announced the deal Sunday.

Nvidia is best known for its graphics processing chips, while Arm is renowned as an innovator in the “Internet of Things” — its technology is used in the vast majority of smartphones, for example. Arm centers its business on intellectual property, especially in mobile computing, rather than chip manufacturing, for which it relies on partners.

SoftBank bought Arm for about $32 billion in 2016 in a move aimed at the Japanese company’s ambitions in advancing how various devices, including security cameras and household appliances, connect online and work together.

The Associated Press

