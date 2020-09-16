Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Raytheon doubles job cuts to 15,000, citing airline downturn

September 16, 2020 5:45 pm
 
< a min read
      

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Raytheon Technologies Corp. plans to eliminate more than 15,000 jobs this year at its corporate offices, jet engine-maker Pratt & Whitney and aviation and military equipment manufacturer Collins Aerospace amid the downturn in the airline industry, Chief Executive Officer Greg Hayes said Wednesday.

The job cuts at the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company are nearly double the total it initially announced in July.

Hayes, speaking during a Morgan Stanley analysts conference via webcast, said the cuts amount to administrative cost reductions of about 20% at Pratt & Whitney, based in East Hartford, Connecticut, and about 12% at Collins Aerospace, based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Pratt & Whitney has seen shop visits decline 60% since the second quarter, and Collins Aerospace saw a 65% drop in commercial spare parts orders, Hayes said, noting global commercial air traffic is down about 45% amid the coronavirus pandemic, down from an 80% drop in March.

Advertisement

Raytheon is seeking $2 billion in cost reductions and $4 billion in cash conservation this year, he said.

        Insight by Cellebrite: Federal law enforcement experts explore how agencies can turn up their 'digital intelligence in this free webinar.

The company’s defense-related business, however, remains strong, Hayes said.

Raytheon shares closed at $62.92 Wednesday, up $1.48.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News Technology News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|22 Modern Day Marine
9|23 3rd SmallSat & Space Access Summit
9|25 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First Black chief of a military service, Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., recognized for his impact