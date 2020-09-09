FINANCIAL MARKETS

Tech chills spill into Asia, as shares sink across region

UNDATED (AP) — Asian shares slid further today after a sell-off of big technology stocks yesterday on Wall Street pulled U.S. benchmarks lower. Crude oil prices and Treasury yields also weakened.

Australia’s benchmark led regional declines today, losing more than 2%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.2%. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 lost 278.50 points and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong dropped 1%. The Shanghai Composite index shed 1.4%. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.7%.

Advertisement

Tuesday on Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 2.8% to 3,331.84, clinching its first three-day losing streak in nearly three months. Nearly 90% of all shares were lower.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 2.2% to 27,500.89. The Nasdaq composite, which is packed with tech stocks, dropped 4.1% to 10,847.69 and has fallen 10% since it set its latest record on Sept. 2.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINE

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine study paused after one illness

UNDATED (AP) — Late-stage studies of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate are on temporary hold while the company investigates whether a recipient’s “potentially unexplained” illness is a side effect of the shot.

In a statement issued Tuesday evening, the company says its “standard review process triggered a pause to vaccination” to see if the link is real or a coincidence.

AstraZeneca didn’t reveal any information about the possible side effect except to call it “a potentially unexplained illness.” The health news site STAT first reported the pause in testing, saying the possible side effect occurred in the United Kingdom.

Temporary halts in medical studies aren’t uncommon. Two other vaccines are in huge, final-stage tests in the United States. One is made by Moderna and the other by Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES-POWER SHUTOFFS

PG&E trying a new tactic in power cuts to prevent wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The nation’s largest utility says it is executing smarter and shorter power shutoffs after receiving widespread criticism last year when it turned off electricity to 2 million people to prevent its equipment from sparking wildfires.

The targeted outages that began overnight to nearly 172,000 homes and businesses in central and Northern California are the first by Pacific Gas & Electric since critics blasted last year’s shut-offs as poorly executed and overly broad.

The outages come as thousands of firefighters battle wildfires that have been burning for weeks at the same time many of the state’s 40 million residents shelter at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The business and household customers without power Tuesday were in areas including the Sacramento Valley, Sierra Nevada foothills and parts of Napa and Sonoma counties in wine country.

BOEING-PLANES

Boeing finds new problem with 787 that will delay deliveries

UNDATED (AP) — Boeing has recorded its first orders of the year for the grounded 737 Max, but a new flaw has surfaced in another of its planes, compounding the company’s struggle to recover during a pandemic that has undercut demand for new jetliners.

Boeing said Tuesday it is inspecting part of the tail of the two-aisle 787 after finding that pieces were clamped together too tightly, which could lead to premature fatigue of a part called the horizontal stabilizer.

The company said it believes the problem affects 893 of the nearly 1,000 787s that have been built. Boeing expects the inspections of recently finished planes to affect the timing of 787 deliveries in the near term.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it is investigating the matter.

GM-NIKOLA

GM to make electric vehicle, supply batteries for Nikola

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors announced its second major electric vehicle partnership in less than a week on Tuesday, this time a $2 billion deal with startup Nikola.

GM will take an 11% ownership stake in the Phoenix company and will engineer and build Nikola’s Badger hydrogen fuel cell and electric pickup truck. The Badger is expected to be in production by the end of 2022.

GM also will help with cost reductions for Nikola’s other vehicles including heavy trucks, and the company will use GM’s battery system and hydrogen fuel technology.

In exchange for the 10-year deal, GM will get $2 billion worth of Nikola’s newly issued common stock that will come in three increments through 2025.

JPMORGAN-VIRUS

JPMorgan: some customers, employees misused COVID programs

NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase says a number of its employees and customers may have abused the Paycheck Protection Program and other coronavirus stimulus programs.

The New York-based bank said it is working with law enforcement in some cases, although in a memo sent to employees it did not state how many employees may have unethically misused the programs, or what exactly they did. The bank declined to comment beyond the memo.

JPMorgan, the nation’s largest bank by assets, was also the nation’s largest participant in the Paycheck Protection Program. The program, enacted in the first weeks of the pandemic, was designed to give small businesses forgivable loans that were to be used to cover payroll and other basic operating costs as the nation shut down the combat the spread of the virus.

ASEAN

ASEAN talks tackle pandemic, sea feud amid US-China rivalry

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Southeast Asia’s top diplomats are holding their annual talks by video to discuss the immense crisis wrought by the coronavirus pandemic and tensions in the South China Sea.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations meetings are being held online due to COVID-19. The meetings come amid an escalating rivalry between Washington and Beijing, and meetings later will include representatives from the U.S. and China.

Vietnam’s prime minister called for regional solidarity amid the headwinds. He spoke at an austere opening ceremony attended by a few dozen diplomats. A key ASEAN project is establishing a COVID-19 response fund to help member nations buy medical supplies. A regional stockpile has been approved.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.