FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks post new gains

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is strengthening again as big technology stocks wrest back more of their losses from their sudden belly flop earlier this month.

The S&P 500 was 0.9% higher in early afternoon trading and back within 5% of its record set on Sept. 2. It’s on pace for a second day of solid gains, on the heels of its worst week since June after the superstar tech stocks driving the market abruptly lost momentum.

Stocks in Europe and much of Asia also ticked higher following encouraging economic reports.

Treasury yields were steady as the Federal Reserve is set to begin a meeting on interest-rate policy.

CHINA-TARIFFS

World body says U.S. tariffs on China are illegal

GENEVA (AP) — The World Trade Organization has ruled that the Trump administration’s tariffs on Chinese goods worth more than $200 billion are illegal.

Tuesday’s decision marks the first time the Geneva-based trade body has ruled against a series of tariffs that President Donald Trump’s administration has imposed on a number of countries, allies and rivals alike.

The ruling could allow China to impose retaliatory tariffs. And the U.S. could appeal, though the appeals process has been blocked by Washington’s refusal to allow new members for the appeals board.

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION

US industrial production growth slows, up 0.4% in August

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. industrial production slowed to a modest increase of 0.4% in August, far weaker than the strong bounce back recorded in previous months when factories were coming back to life.

The slight uptick followed gains of 3.5% in July and 6.1% in June, when the industrial sector knocked down by the pandemic began to rebound.

The Federal Reserve said Tuesday that manufacturing rose 1% but mining, which includes oil and gas exploration, fell 2.5% as hurricanes and tropical storms shut down oil and gas drilling.

It’s the fourth consecutive monthly increase after COVID-19 sent production plunging in March and April. But even with the gains over the summer, industrial production remains 7.3% below where it was in February.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GERMANY-VACCINES

Germany boosts own vaccine makers in race for COVID-19 jab

BERLIN (AP) — Germany says it is providing up to $892 million to support three domestic pharmaceutical companies developing vaccines against the new coronavirus.

The country’s science minister said Tuesday that the government has already agreed to provide BioNTech and CureVac with 375-million euros and 230-million euros respectively to develop their mRNA-based vaccines. She said talks with a third company are expected to conclude soon.

IDT Biologika is developing a vector-based vaccine that delivers a coronavirus protein into cells to stimulate the body’s immune response. The agreement with the three companies would guarantee Germany 40 million doses of vaccine. Germany’s health minister says the government won’t make inoculations mandatory or hoard vaccines.

LOWES-SMALL BUSINESSES

Lowe’s offers small businesses the “Shark Tank” treatment

NEW YORK (AP) — Lowe’s is offering small businesses, particularly those owned by minorities, the “Shark Tank” treatment.

The home improvement chain is teaming up with Daymond John, star of ABC’s “Shark Tank,” to give potential suppliers the chance to pitch their products to a Fortune 500 company. That will allow a small number of entrepreneurs to pitch their products directly to Lowe’s, sidestepping a traditionally arduous process of getting their goods sold in 2,200 stores run by the company, and on lowes.com. From Tuesday through Sept. 25 small business owners can apply.

Lowe’s is putting an emphasis on businesses run by the disabled, people of color and people in the LGBT community.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TOILET PAPER

Petalo, not Charmin: Virus brings Mexican toilet paper to US

NEW YORK (AP) — Toilet paper is back on store shelves. But you may not recognize some of the brands.

Demand for toilet paper was so high during the pandemic, that to keep their shelves stocked, retailers across the country had to buy up foreign brands, mostly from Mexico. A CVS in New York was selling three Mexican toilet paper brands: Regio, Hoteles Elite and Daisy Soft. Mexico’s Petalo was on the shelves of a Piggly Wiggly in Sister Bay, Wisconsin. And a Safeway in Fremont, California, had several of those brands, plus Vogue, whose label said in Spanish that it smells like chamomile.

The stores said they needed to get creative during the pandemic as people hoarded toilet paper.

VIACOM-CBS-PARAMOUNT PLUS

ViacomCBS to rebrand CBS All Access as Paramount Plus

NEW YORK (AP) — ViacomCBS will rebrand its CBS All Access streaming service as Paramount Plus, set to debut early next year with new original shows. The launch date and pricing haven’t been disclosed.

The move has been in the works since February, when CEO Bob Bakish said ViacomCBS planned to add “substantial content” to CBS All Access to create a “combined ‘House of Brand’ product.”

CBS and Viacom combined last August to better compete in the increasingly competitive streaming environment. The new service will add shows from BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures in addition to CBS All Access’ existing movies and shows.

EUROPE-NET NEUTRALITY

European Union’s top court supports net neutrality rules

LONDON (AP) — The European Union’s highest court has given its support to the bloc’s rules that stop internet providers from charging customers for preferential access to their networks.

The European Court of Justice on Tuesday issued its first interpretation of the EU’s net neutrality rules since they were adopted in 2015. The rules require telecommunications providers to treat all data traffic the same, and prevent them from reserving better access for their own services, or selling bandwidth to big companies like Google and Netflix while leaving a slower Internet for everyone else.

The Luxembourg-based court backed the principle of an open internet after a Hungarian wireless provider had sought an interpretation of the rules.

LEGO-PLASTIC BAGS

Lego to ditch plastic bags for paper ones in its boxed sets

NEW YORK (AP) — Lego says it will be ditching the plastic bags inside its boxed sets and replacing them with paper ones. The Danish toymaker said it will start making the switch next year and the expects plastic bags be completely gone in the next 5 years. The bags are used to hold loose bricks in boxed sets.

Lego, as well as other big brands, have been looking for ways to cut their plastic use in order to please customers increasingly worried about how their purchases impact the environment. Lego says the paper bags, which are recyclable, are easier for kids to open.

