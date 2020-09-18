Listen Live Sports

US Steel, Aptiv rise; NatWest Group, Roku fall

September 18, 2020 4:22 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Friday:

United States Steel Corp., up 41 cents to $8.82.

The steel company gave investors an encouraging financial update and said market conditions are improving.

AstraZeneca Plc., up 51 cents to $56.45.

The drug developer reported encouraging data from a long-term study of its cancer drug Lynparza.

Aptiv Plc., up $5.66 to $88.95.

The car parts maker said production volumes are improving and the third quarter has been stronger than initially expected.

Masco Corp., up 14 cents to $57.69.

The maker of Behr paint and home improvement products declared a quarterly dividend of 14 cents a share.

Charles Schwab Corp., up 22 cents to $36.03.

The financial services company signed a direct data agreement with Finicity.

NatWest Group Plc., down 10 cents to $2.49.

The international banking company is considering closing its Ulster Bank unit in Ireland, according to media reports.

United Parcel Service Inc., down 9 cents to $159.66.

The package delivery service is considering buyouts for some of its managers to cut costs, according to media reports.

Roku Inc., down $4.20 to $160.47.

The streaming video service will lose some of its NBC channels as part of a dispute with Comcast, according to media reports.

