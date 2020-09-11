Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

VW truck maker MAN plans to cut up to 9,500 jobs

September 11, 2020 8:10 am
 
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — Truck and bus maker MAN, a subsidiary of Volkswagen, said Friday that it plans to shed up to 9,500 jobs worldwide as part of a cost-cutting drive.

MAN said the planned package of measures is intended to improve the company’s operating result by about 1.8 billion euros (about $2 billion) and will involve a “fundamental restructuring” of all areas of its business.

It said that “a partial relocation of some of the development and production processes to other sites is planned” and that plants in Steyr, Austria and in Plauen and Wittlich, Germany “are up for discussion.” The company plans to start negotiations soon with employee representatives on the plan.

The auto and truck industry has taken a huge hit during the pandemic, as sales plunged in markets around the world.

Advertisement

        Insight by Motorola Solutions: Defense Health Agency, Military Health System, SBA and Army Corps of Engineers explore cloud strategies to fulfill the mission in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|14 M-Enabling Summit
9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Indo-Pacific Command forces come together for Valiant Shield 2020