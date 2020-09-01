Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Zoom, GoGo rise; ScanSource, Tesla fall

September 1, 2020 4:22 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Tuesday:

Walmart Inc., up $8.74 to $147.59.

The world’s largest retailer is launching a membership service that it hopes can compete with Amazon Prime.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc., up $132.59 to $457.69.

Advertisement

The videoconferencing service reported a surge in paying customers that helped it handily beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings forecasts.

        Insight by Force 3: Learn how DHS is taking a measured approach to returning to the office in this free webinar.

Eastman Kodak Co., up $1.32 to $7.30

Investment firm D.E. Shaw disclosed a 5.2% stake in the printing systems and software company.

Gogo Inc., up $2.23 to $7.37.

The in-flight internet provider is selling its commercial aviation business to Intelsat for $400 million.

ScanSource, Inc., down $3.29 to $21.40.

The South Carolina-based technology company reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Apple Inc., up $5.14 to $134.18.

The company asked suppliers to build at least 75 million 5G iPhones for later this year, according to Bloomberg.

Tesla Inc., down $23.27 to $475.05.

The electric vehicle maker announced plans to sell up to $5 billion worth of stock.

Voya Financial, Inc., down 85 cents to $51.06.

The insurance and financial services company postponed the divestment of some of its businesses until the fourth quarter.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marking the 81st anniversary of the start of World War II