AMC, BioSpecifics rise; American Equity, Host Hotels fall

By The Associated Press
October 19, 2020 4:13 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Monday:

ConocoPhillips, down $1.07 to $32.70

The energy company is buying rival Concho Resources in an all-stock deal valued at $9.7 billion.

American Equity Investment Life, down $4.81 to $27.49

The life insurance company is selling a 19.9% stake to Brookfield Asset Management and rejecting a takeover bid from Athene and MassMutual.

Front Yard Residential, up $3.48 to $13.44

The rental property owner is being bought by Pretium and Ares Management.

Host Hotels & Resorts, down 28 cents to $10.67

The hotel owner is transferring its stock listing to the Nasdaq from the New York Stock Exchange.

South Mountain Merger, up $1.61 to $11.96

The acquisition company is buying payment processing software company Billtrust in a $1.3 billion deal.

BioSpecifics Technologies, up $27.67 to $88.69

Endo International is buying the biotechnology company in a deal valued at $540 million.

Cree, up $2.64 to $73.93

The lighting products maker is selling its LED products business to Smart Global Holdings.

AMC Entertainment, up 50 cents to $3.54

The movie theater operator said it plans to reopen many locations throughout New York by the end of the week.

