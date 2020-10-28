Trending:
ASGN Inc: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
October 28, 2020 5:41 pm
GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) _ ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $52.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 99 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.27 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $931.4 million.

ASGN Inc shares have dropped nearly 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $66.04, a climb of nearly 2% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASGN

