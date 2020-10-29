On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Brink’s: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
October 29, 2020 6:42 am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Brink’s Co. (BCO) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $23.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 86 cents per share.

The armored car company posted revenue of $970.5 million in the period.

Brink’s expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.63 billion to $3.7 billion.

Brink’s shares have decreased 52% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 51% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCO

