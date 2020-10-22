On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Business News

British Airways parent company slashes passenger forecast

By The Associated Press
October 22, 2020 5:43 am
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — The parent company of British Airways has cut its fourth-quarter passenger forecast to just 30% of last year’s level as government restrictions imposed to control a new wave of coronavirus infections reduces demand for flights.

International Airlines Group made the announcement Thursday as it posted a third-quarter operating loss of 1.3 billion euros ($1.7 billion), compared with a profit of 1.4 billion euros in the same period last year.

The company said it reduced the fourth-quarter passenger forecast because of additional restrictions, including “an increase in local lockdowns and extension of quarantine requirements to travelers from an increasing number of countries.’’

The company said that measures meant to mitigate the disruption, such as pre-departure testing and air corridor arrangements, “have not been adopted by governments as quickly as anticipated.”

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how the combatant command works 24/7 to coordinate within the Pentagon, help protect assets and trip up adversaries in the cyber realm in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Lindsay Cordero uses art to express herself and counter anxiety during COVID-19