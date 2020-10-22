Trending:
Business News

Capital One: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
October 22, 2020 4:29 pm
MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $2.41 billion.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $5.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $5.05 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.99 per share.

The credit card issuer and bank posted revenue of $8.04 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $7.38 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.71 billion.

Capital One shares have fallen 25% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen nearly 7%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $76.75, a fall of 17% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COF

