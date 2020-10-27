Trending:
C&F: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
October 27, 2020 3:12 pm
< a min read
      

WEST POINT, Va. (AP) _ C&F Financial Corp. (CFFI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $6.8 million.

The West Point, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of $1.86 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $1.85 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $40.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $37.8 million, which topped Street forecasts.

C&F shares have declined 45% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 40% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CFFI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CFFI

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Business News

