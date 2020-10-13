On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Business News

Citi 3Q profit fall 34% but tops Wall Street expectations

By The Associated Press
October 13, 2020 8:40 am
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Citigroup says profit fell 34% in the third quarter due to weakness in its consumer banking division.

The New York-based bank said Tuesday that third-quarter net income fell to $3.23 billion from $4.91 billion in the year ago quarter.

Per share earnings for the latest quarter were $1.40. That result topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

Citigroup posted revenue of $20.12 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $17.3 billion, slightly better than Wall Street forecasts although down 7% from a year ago. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.26 billion.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

The bank did set aside less money for potential bad loans in the latest quarter compared to earlier in the year, a sign that some of the economic strain from the coronavirus pandemic could be easing. Citigroup’s provision for credit losses was $2.26 billion in the third quarter compared to $7.9 billion in the second quarter.

Citigroup shares have fallen 43% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed slightly more than 9%. The stock has decreased 33% in the last 12 months. Shares rose 2% in premarket trading Tuesday.

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

        Read more Business News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|13 Juniper Federal Forum
10|14 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA sets up shop in Louisiana to assist with upcoming hurricane