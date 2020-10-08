Trending:
Coty, Eaton Vance rise; Domino’s, Cytokinetics fall

By The Associated Press
October 8, 2020 4:19 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Thursday:

Coty Inc., up 41 cents to $3.74.

The beauty products company is expanding sales of Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Skin brand in Europe and Australia.

International Business Machines Corp., up $7.42 to $131.49.

The technology company is spinning off its infrastructure services unit into a new public company.

PPG Industries Inc., up $6.05 to $134.99.

The paints and coatings maker gave investors an encouraging third-quarter profit update.

Bausch Health Companies Inc., up $1.96 to $18.04.

The drug and medical products maker expects third-quarter revenue to beat Wall Street forecasts.

Cytokinetics Inc., down $11.65 to $16.00.

Investors were disappointed with results from a study of a potential heart-failure drug it is developing with Amgen.

Eaton Vance Corp., up $19.71 to $60.65.

The investment management firm is being bought by financial services company Morgan Stanley.

Helen of Troy Ltd., down $10.50 to $194.50.

The maker of OXO brand kitchen appliances said COVID-19 precluded it from giving investors an earnings forecast.

Domino’s Pizza Inc., down $30.04 to $401.01.

The Michigan-based pizza chain reported disappointing third-quarter profits.

