Discover, Align rise; Kimberly-Clark, Union Pacific fall

By The Associated Press
October 22, 2020 4:21 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Thursday:

Tesla Inc., up $3.15 to $425.79.

The electric car and solar panel maker beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

CSX Corp., up $3.01 to $81.73.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad beat analysts’ third-quarter profit forecasts and announced plans to buy back $5 billion in stock.

American Airlines Group Inc., up 41 cents to $13.15.

The airline reported a sharp drop in revenue during the third quarter as the industry continues to suffer weak demand.

Align Technology Inc., up $117.42 to $453.23.

The maker of the Invisalign tooth-straightening system blew away Wall Street’s third-quarter financial expectations.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., up 99 cents to $26.68.

The high-performance coatings maker beat analysts’ third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Kimberly-Clark Corp., down $10.29 to $138.09.

The maker of Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissues reported disappointing third-quarter profit.

Union Pacific Corp., down $12.34 to $187.14.

The railroad’s third-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Discover Financial Services, up $5.56 to $66.16.

The owner of Diners Club and the Discover Card handily beat analysts’ third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

