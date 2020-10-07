On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Business News

Dollar edges lower

By The Associated Press
October 7, 2020 3:13 pm
< a min read
      

The U.S. dollar is slightly lower against other North American currencies in New York trading.

It’s worth 1.33 Canadian dollars, down a fraction from late Tuesday.

And the dollar is trading at 21.47 Mexican pesos, down from late Tuesday.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how NGA is working with artificial intelligence, the adoption of zero trust and how the agency keeps its employees safe from cyber threats in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|19 CyberWeek 2020
10|20 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Postal Service announces a new stamp to celebrate Kwanzaa