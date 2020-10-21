On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Business News

Dollar mixed

By The Associated Press
October 21, 2020 11:28 am
< a min read
      

The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading.

It’s worth 1.31 Canadian dollars, unchanged from late Tuesday.

And the dollar is trading at 21.01 Mexican pesos, down from late Tuesday.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how the combatant command works 24/7 to coordinate within the Pentagon, help protect assets and trip up adversaries in the cyber realm in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy, crewmates land safely back on Earth