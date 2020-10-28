Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Business News

Dynex Capital: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
October 28, 2020 8:15 am
< a min read
      

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) _ Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $40.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.62. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 61 cents per share.

The mortgage real estate investment trust posted revenue of $20.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $16.7 million.

Dynex Capital shares have dropped 5.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen roughly 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DX

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 Federal Sales: Capturing and Winning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Bison enjoys cool fall morning at Wind Cave National Park in South Dakota