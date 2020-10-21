Trending:
Eagle Bancorp: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
October 21, 2020 4:56 pm
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $41.3 million.

The bank, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it had earnings of $1.28 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $111.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $96.9 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $86.6 million.

Eagle Bancorp shares have declined 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $29.99, a fall of 34% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EGBN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EGBN

