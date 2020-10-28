Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Business News

General Electric, First Solar rise; Callaway, Carnival fall

By The Associated Press
October 28, 2020 10:09 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:

First Solar Inc., up $10.92 to $93.31.

The largest U.S. solar company reported surprisingly strong third-quarter profits and revenue.

Automatic Data Processing Inc., up $9.05 to $155.08.

The payroll and human resources company beat analysts’ fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Callaway Golf Co., down $3.63 to $15.65.

The golf equipment maker is buying driving range operator TopGolf International.

General Electric Co., up 32 cents to $7.42.

The industrial conglomerate’s third-quarter earnings beat Wall Street forecasts.

Garmin Ltd., down $1.04 to $97.57.

The maker of personal navigation devices beat analysts’ third-quarter profit forecasts on a surge in sales.

CME Group Inc., down $9.91 to $149.56.

The parent company of the Chicago Board of Trade and other exchanges reported disappointing third-quarter earnings.

        Read more Business News news.

Carnival Corp., down $1.46 to $12.30.

Worsening virus spread and worries over more lockdowns weighed on the already battered cruise line industry.

ConocoPhillips, down $1.47 to $28.79.

Slumping oil prices dragged energy and oilfield services companies lower.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 Federal Sales: Capturing and Winning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Bison enjoys cool fall morning at Wind Cave National Park in South Dakota