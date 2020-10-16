On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Friday

By The Associated Press
October 16, 2020
Stocks took a late stumble on Wall Street, erasing an early gain and leaving major indexes mixed on Friday.

The S&P 500 closed up just a fraction of a point but still managed to post a modest gain for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched a modest gain, while the Nasdaq composite fell. Small-company stocks also ended lower.

Big Tech and energy companies fell while health care and industrial stocks rose.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index rose 0.47 points, or less than 0.1%, to 3,483.81.

The Dow gained 112.11 points, or 0.4%, to 28,606.31.

The Nasdaq fell 42.32 points, or 0.4%, to 11,671.56.

The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks dropped 5.08 points, or 0.3%, to 1,633.81.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 6.68 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow gained 19.41 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq added 91.61 points, or 0.8%.

The Russell 2000 fell 3.74 points, or 0.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 253.03 points, or 7.8%.

The Dow is up 67.87 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,698.95 points, or 30.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 34.66 points, or 2.1%.

