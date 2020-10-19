On Air: Federal News Network program
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

By The Associated Press
October 19, 2020 5:06 pm
Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Monday amid fading optimism that Washington will deliver more badly needed aid for the economy before the election next month.

The S&P 500 had its worst day in more than three weeks after shedding an early gain following a report that China’s economy grew at a 5% annual rate in the last quarter.

The market’s slide was broad, though technology, health care and communication stocks bore the brunt of the selling.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 56.89 points, or 1.6%, to 3,426.92.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 410.89 points, or 1.4%, to 28,195.42.

The Nasdaq composite lost 192.67 points, or 1.7%, to 11,478.88.

The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks gave up 20.18 points, or 1.2%, to 1,613.63.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 196.14 points, or 6.1%.

The Dow is down 343.02 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,506.28 points, or 27.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 54.84 points, or 3.3%.

