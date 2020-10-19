How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Monday amid fading optimism that Washington will deliver more badly needed aid for the economy before the election next month.

The S&P 500 had its worst day in more than three weeks after shedding an early gain following a report that China’s economy grew at a 5% annual rate in the last quarter.

The market’s slide was broad, though technology, health care and communication stocks bore the brunt of the selling.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 56.89 points, or 1.6%, to 3,426.92.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 410.89 points, or 1.4%, to 28,195.42.

The Nasdaq composite lost 192.67 points, or 1.7%, to 11,478.88.

The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks gave up 20.18 points, or 1.2%, to 1,613.63.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 196.14 points, or 6.1%.

The Dow is down 343.02 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,506.28 points, or 27.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 54.84 points, or 3.3%.

