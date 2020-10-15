Trending:
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

By The Associated Press
October 15, 2020 4:56 pm
Stocks closed mostly lower on Wall Street Thursday, giving the S&P 500 its third straight loss this week.

Technology, health care and communication stocks accounted for most of the selling, outweighing slight gains in banks and elsewhere in the market.

Wall Street has turned cautious this week as optimism that the Trump administration and Congress will soon reach a deal on another round of stimulus for the economy has waned. The selling Thursday followed a sharp sell-off in overseas markets amid a surge in coronavirus cases in Europe.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 5.33 points, or 0.2%, to 3,483.34.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 19.80 points, or 0.1%, to 28,494.20.

The Nasdaq composite gave up 54.86 points, or 0.5%, to 11,713.87.

The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks rose 17.23 points, or 1.1%, to 1,638.88.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 6.21 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is down 92.70 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 133.93 points, or 1.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 1.34 points, or 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 252.56 points, or 7.8%.

The Dow is down 44.24 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,741.27 points, or 30.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 29.59 points, or 1.8%.

