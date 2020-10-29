Trending:
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

By The Associated Press
October 29, 2020 4:55 pm
Technology companies helped drive stocks higher Thursday as Wall Street recouped some of its losses from a steep sell-off a day earlier.

The gains followed encouraging data on the pace of layoffs and on how powerfully the economy rebounded during the summer from its coronavirus-induced coma.

Expectations for solid quarterly report cards from Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Google’s parent company also helped lift the market following a sluggish start.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 39.08 points, or 1.2%, to 3,310.11.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 139.16 points, or 0.5%, to 26,659.11.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite climbed 180.72 points, or 1.6%, to 11,185.59.

The Russell 2000 small-cap index picked up 18.30 points, or 1.2%, to 1,561.58.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 155.28 points, or 4.5%.

The Dow is down 1,676.46 points, or 5.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 362.69 points, or 3.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 78.93 points, or 4.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 79.33 points, or 2.5%.

The Dow is down 1,879.33 points, or 6.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,212.99 points, or 24.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 106.89 points, or 6.4%.

