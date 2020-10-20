On Air: Federal News Network program
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

By The Associated Press
October 20, 2020 5:03 pm
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Tuesday following several solid earnings reports from U.S. companies.

Technology, communication and financial stocks powered most of the gains, erasing some of the S&P 500’s loss from a day earlier. Household goods makers fell.

Investors continued to monitoring last-ditch efforts in Washington to get more aid for the economy. The Justice Department filed a lawsuit claiming that Google has abused its dominance in online search to stifle competition.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 16.20 points, or 0.5%, to 3,443.12.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 113.37 points, or 0.4%, to 28,308.79.

The Nasdaq composite added 37.61 points, or 0.3%, to 11,516.49.

The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks picked up 4.08 points, or 0.3%, to 1,617.71.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 40.69 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is down 297.52 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is down 155.06 points, or 1.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 16.10 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 212.34 points, or 6.6%.

The Dow is down 229.65 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,543.89 points, or 28.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 50.76 points, or 3%.

